Women's football round-up: Falkirk enter SWF League One post-split period in third spot

Falkirk finished the pre-split part of the SWF League One season in third spot despite winning 3-0 away to Giffnock on Sunday.

By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Mar 2023, 02:10 BST- 1 min read

Westdyke snuck into second spot on goal difference, after picking up a surprise point away to champions elect Edinburgh.

The benefit of finishing second going into the post-split final five fixtures would have been the carrot of having four home matches, which the Aberdeen club will now enjoy.

Falkirk are likely to face local rivals Stenhousemuir in the opening split fixture.

Meanwhile, in the Biffa SWFL West, Dunipace moved in second place after a 3-0 win away to Bishopton. Central Girls were defeated 3-1 at by Edinburgh University Thistle in their SWFL East fixture.

