Women's football round-up: Comeback ensures Central Girls stay top, Dunipace win, Falkirk fall to shock 5-1 defeat at home

The Falkirk team are now on 19 points from seven outings, having only dropped points once so far.

Head coach Ian Dibdin said: “We had a penalty while we were winning 1-0 and we missed it, they went on to equalise and we went on to score, only for them to equalise again. It was one of those games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have decent players in their side but they don’t play football really and everything is in the air, so it is a tough match to get to grips with.

Central Girls beat Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 3-2 on Sunday afternoon (Photo: Frank Wright)

“The girls showed a lot of character to turn the match around and to score another late goal to change the result, which is becoming the norm for us now it seems.

"It was great to see the girls enjoy the moment at the end when they scored the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now have another tough game this weekend against Linlithgow Rose, who are third at the moment.

"Last season it was pretty even between us.”

In the West league, Dunipace beat West Park United 5-3 to stay in third spot, with a game in hand on second-placed Drumchapel.

Meanwhile, Falkirk were shocked on SWF League One duty as they crashed to a 5-1 home defeat to St Mirren, sending them into third spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Tully’s side are now two points behind Westdyke.