Women's football round-up: Comeback ensures Central Girls stay top, Dunipace win, Falkirk fall to shock 5-1 defeat at home
Central Girls left it late again on Sunday to preserve their spot at the top of the Biffa SWFL East League, defeating Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 3-2 to stay two points clear of second-placed Livingston Reserves.
The Falkirk team are now on 19 points from seven outings, having only dropped points once so far.
Head coach Ian Dibdin said: “We had a penalty while we were winning 1-0 and we missed it, they went on to equalise and we went on to score, only for them to equalise again. It was one of those games.
“They have decent players in their side but they don’t play football really and everything is in the air, so it is a tough match to get to grips with.
“The girls showed a lot of character to turn the match around and to score another late goal to change the result, which is becoming the norm for us now it seems.
"It was great to see the girls enjoy the moment at the end when they scored the goal.
"We now have another tough game this weekend against Linlithgow Rose, who are third at the moment.
"Last season it was pretty even between us.”
In the West league, Dunipace beat West Park United 5-3 to stay in third spot, with a game in hand on second-placed Drumchapel.
Meanwhile, Falkirk were shocked on SWF League One duty as they crashed to a 5-1 home defeat to St Mirren, sending them into third spot.
Craig Tully’s side are now two points behind Westdyke.
Stenhousemuir weren’t in action due to BSC Glasgow being unable to field a team.