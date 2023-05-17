News you can trust since 1845
Women's football round-up: Central Girls lose, three in SWF League One team of the year

Central Girls lost out 5-1 on Sunday afternoon to Biffa SWFL East league champions Livingston Reserves at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

By Ben Kearney
Published 17th May 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read

Ian Dibdin’s side made the short trip to West Lothian knowing that their hosts were yet to lose on league duty – and they were eventually well-beaten on the day. Central sit in seventh place with just two games to go.

Meanwhile, Linlithgow Rose beat Falkirk Development 11-2 to stay third in the table. Rose face Musselbuegh this weekend while Falkirk take on Livingston.

In the Biffa SWFL West league, Dunipace won 5-2 away to West Park United to stay in second spot with two games to go. They face Cumbernuald Colts this Sunday at Westfield.

Central Girls' Kerry Charles in action against Livingston (Photo: Alex Todd/SportPix)Central Girls' Kerry Charles in action against Livingston (Photo: Alex Todd/SportPix)
Related topics:League OneLinlithgow Rose