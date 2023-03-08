Women's football round-up:

That win moves the Bairns to just two points behind second-placed Westdyke, with three matches to go before the league splits into two.

Falkirk now sit on 40 points from 19 outings, having lost three times this campaign.

"The St Mirren match was a big shock,” Tully said. “It was an eye-opener for us. But we got it out of our system quickly which is the sign of a good team.

"On Sunday we controlled the game and we didn’t show any signs of letting that last game get to us.

"There is always a blip during a season, that is just football, that was out first defeat in a very long time and now after winning again, we just need to start another winning run.

"The league splits soon and we are fortunate in the way the fixtures have worked out. We play St Mirren again this weekend so we can put things right.”

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir lost 3-1 at Ochilview to table-toppers Edinburgh. The Citizens are still unbeaten this campaign and look destined to win the league title.

The Warriors are on 35 points in fifth spot, five points behind the Bairns.