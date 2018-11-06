Winners! Camelon confirmed as Alex Jack Cup champions 2018/19

Camelon ARE the winners of the Alex Jack Cup, after last month’s red-tape mix-up between Bo’ness United and Haddington Athletic.

Gordon Herd’s Mariners were awaiting the victors of the semi-final after disposing of Broxburn Athletic in their own penultimate round, but after both sides fell foul of player eligibility rules and eliminated from the competition, the local side were champions in waiting.

Camelon boss Gordon Herd

Their success was pending an appeal by the Hi Hi or the BU but the Carmuirs Park hierarchy have now confirmed they ARE the champions and have earned a shot at the senior Scottish Cup next season – if they can see off Bonnyton Thistle or Mid Annandale in a play-off later this season.

Chairman Eric Henry said: “It’s a strange way to win a cup but the performance from the whole team in the Semi Final win over Broxburn was worthy of winning any cup final. They should be very proud of the result and the performance.

“We now need to focus on achieving our pre-season objective of qualifying for next years William Hill Scottish Cup for the first time in the clubs history. One route for this to happen is, having won the Alex Jack Cup, to go on and win the South & East of Scotland Cup-Winners’ Shield.

“I look forward to seeing all our fans in Lockerbie for the final against either Bonnyton or Mid-Annandale, in what could well be one of our biggest ever games.”

The Mariners will be presented with their award in the future.

