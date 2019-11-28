Win over Brechin can kickstart Stenhousemuir’s season, says Irons

Stenhousemuir boss Davie Irons is hopeful of having another couple of faces through the door before Saturday’s big game at Brechin in League Two.

Irons is looking to bolster his attacking options and believes he will have some news on that front by the end of the week.

The Warriors are struggling at the minute with five straight defeats but Irons says mood in the camp is positive despite the difficult run of results.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “With no game last weekend we were in training and credit to the boys they didn’t even need to be asked.

“It’s no secret our results haven’t been great but the boys are upbeat, the last two or three sessions have been positive. I’ve been in football long enough to know that results can affect confidence. It’s a bit low but we will do everything we can to get back on track.”

Brechin are bottom of League Two, five points behind Stenny who are looking to climb the table. The Warriors secured a narrow 1-0 win at Ochilview earlier in the season.

Irons said: “It’s another difficult game, they are all difficult games.

“They will be desperate to win as are we. I don’t think it will have any bearing on where the teams will finish, but it could be a game to kickstart our season. It’s an important game but they all are and we’ll prepare as best we can.”

Stenny played a bounce game against Celtic in midweek and Irons felt it was a blessing in disguise they had no game at the weekend after picking up a few knocks.

Liam Scullion and Marky Munro will be assessed before Saturday.