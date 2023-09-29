News you can trust since 1845
Win at Kelty shows Falkirk 'are a different team' compared to last season, reckons ace Callumn Morrison

Callumn Morrison reckons Falkirk may have not won in Kelty last weekend after a difficult first half against Michael Tidser’s side.
By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:17 BST- 2 min read
Despite not being at their best on the ball, the Bairns went at the break 3-1 ahead, thanks to a strong defensive display and a clinical edge in attack.

Morrison, who netted twice during the 5-1 win, and has scored five goals in seven League 1 matches, said: “We knew Kelty (Hearts) would be a hard place to go and they make it hard for you.

"It felt like that in the first half. But we really did well in the second half and managed to score five goals. They are wins that matter. It was the type of game we maybe wouldn’t have won last season. We have new boys in the dressing room and they have brought something different to the place.

Callumn Morrison netted twice last time out against Kelty Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)Callumn Morrison netted twice last time out against Kelty Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)
“It has been good so far this season. I am really enjoying it at the moment. The results have been great and I am happy with how my own performances are going too. You can see out on the pitch that the team are playing well and enjoying playing together.

“Of course I am happy with my numbers at the moment but the main things are doing that over the course of the season and just actually getting three points on the board each week.”The Bairns now face high-flying Montrose this Saturday at home, with Stewart Petrie’s side sitting in third spot.

Ahead of that match, Morrison said: “It is massive. We want to keep building our momentum and we want our own place to be so hard for teams to come to and get a result. They need to hate coming to Falkirk.

“Last season we dropped too many points at home and if you want to win a league title. Montrose have caused us problems over the years and they have won four matches in a row – it won’t be easy. We have a game plan to go out and win the three points.”

