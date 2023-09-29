Win at Kelty shows Falkirk 'are a different team' compared to last season, reckons ace Callumn Morrison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite not being at their best on the ball, the Bairns went at the break 3-1 ahead, thanks to a strong defensive display and a clinical edge in attack.

Morrison, who netted twice during the 5-1 win, and has scored five goals in seven League 1 matches, said: “We knew Kelty (Hearts) would be a hard place to go and they make it hard for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It felt like that in the first half. But we really did well in the second half and managed to score five goals. They are wins that matter. It was the type of game we maybe wouldn’t have won last season. We have new boys in the dressing room and they have brought something different to the place.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callumn Morrison netted twice last time out against Kelty Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It has been good so far this season. I am really enjoying it at the moment. The results have been great and I am happy with how my own performances are going too. You can see out on the pitch that the team are playing well and enjoying playing together.

“Of course I am happy with my numbers at the moment but the main things are doing that over the course of the season and just actually getting three points on the board each week.”The Bairns now face high-flying Montrose this Saturday at home, with Stewart Petrie’s side sitting in third spot.

Ahead of that match, Morrison said: “It is massive. We want to keep building our momentum and we want our own place to be so hard for teams to come to and get a result. They need to hate coming to Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad