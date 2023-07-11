Willie Irvine: We're a wee bit behind everyone else after June cup final

The Newtown Park club won the Third Division at a complete canter last season, and thanks to playing in and winning the League Cup, were in competitive action as late as June.

On Saturday, Irvine’s side lost out 5-1 to League One Kelty Hearts in their opening pre-season match.

"We had five or six first team guys out,” he explained. It was a good test for us but one that probably is a little bit earlier.

Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Of course it was nice to play Kelty with everything they have done for Tiwi (Daramola).

"But in terms of our own preparations for this season it doesn’t mean too much. We have a good few that haven't actually came back to training yet.

"Sometimes it is easy to forget that footballers are human beings. They need a break.

"Especially for things like taking holidays, a lot of the guys have kids and the only time they can go away is in the summer.

Former Athletic ace Tiwi Daramola started for new club Kelty Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It is really interesting the way the game is going. No one is getting a break now – we had three weeks which isn’t enough.

"I remember you used to always get two months or so. At our level players should get a decent break.

"Our own success has caught up with us a bit but it shouldn’t be like that.”

Former Athletic star Tiwi Daramola returned to face Irvine’s side on Saturday after netting 83 goals last term.

Kelty Hearts raced into an early lead with two quick-fire goals (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The boss added: “Tiwi has started really well with them and he is playing. The boy can go to an even higher level if he keeps at it. I’m sure he will continue to do well for Michael (Tidser) and Kelty.

"He is down to earth and a really nice kid too. He was a joy to work with.”

Ahead of the new campaign, Irvine is looking forward to a more streamlined league calendar this time around.

"You only play each other twice which is nice," he said. “That is a benefit from four last season which is a bit of a slog.