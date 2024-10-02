Willie Irvine hails history-makers as Bo'ness Athletic seal Scottish Cup second round spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine hailed his history-making team after they cruised through to the second round of this year's Scottish Cup.

The East of Scotland Second Division champions were taking part in the competition proper for the first time in their history – having navigated two tricky preliminary round ties against Beith Juniors and Kilwinning Rangers.

And they made light of work of higher-league opposition again on Saturday, defeating Dunbar United 4-1 thanks to doubles from Ross Nimmo and Sandy Cunningham while goalkeeper Fraser Currid also saved a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is a special day for everyone invovled with the club,” Irvine beamed. “We played really on the day and to be honest we into the confident. We stick to our game and knew that if we took our chances we could reach the next round.

Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

"We’ve had the toughest journey to get here too, we’ve played the West of Scotland two-time champions and another strong West-based team.”

Athletic’s reward for reaching the second round for the first time is a trip to SPFL League Two side Stirling Albion.

That tie is set to take place on Saturday, October 26 at Forthbank and Irvine is looking forward to a “free hit” for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can go there and enjoy the occasion,” he said. “I would have preferred a home tie but if we weren’t going to get that then you want to test yourself. We’ll go there to have a go and make it an enjoyable game to watch.

"The club continues to achieve and grow and this is a sign of that.”