Willie Irvine hails history-makers as Bo'ness Athletic seal Scottish Cup second round spot
The East of Scotland Second Division champions were taking part in the competition proper for the first time in their history – having navigated two tricky preliminary round ties against Beith Juniors and Kilwinning Rangers.
And they made light of work of higher-league opposition again on Saturday, defeating Dunbar United 4-1 thanks to doubles from Ross Nimmo and Sandy Cunningham while goalkeeper Fraser Currid also saved a penalty.
"It is a special day for everyone invovled with the club,” Irvine beamed. “We played really on the day and to be honest we into the confident. We stick to our game and knew that if we took our chances we could reach the next round.
"We’ve had the toughest journey to get here too, we’ve played the West of Scotland two-time champions and another strong West-based team.”
Athletic’s reward for reaching the second round for the first time is a trip to SPFL League Two side Stirling Albion.
That tie is set to take place on Saturday, October 26 at Forthbank and Irvine is looking forward to a “free hit” for his side.
"We can go there and enjoy the occasion,” he said. “I would have preferred a home tie but if we weren’t going to get that then you want to test yourself. We’ll go there to have a go and make it an enjoyable game to watch.
"The club continues to achieve and grow and this is a sign of that.”