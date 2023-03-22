Willie Irvine: Bo'ness Athletic's squad is so strong now

The East of Scotland Third Division leaders are 13 points clear of second-placed Armadale Thistle after Tuesday night’s 5-1 victory over Fauldhouse at home, and they have only lost once all campaign – scoring 145 goals in just 24 outings.

The Newtown Park outfit also defeated Livingston United 8-0 on Saturday in another home match.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, boss Irvine said: “We have goals across the squad, even the guys on the bench can come on and do just as well as the guys starting matches.

Substitute Josh Gillespie scores to make it 8-0 to Bo'ness Athletic on Saturday against Livingston United (Pics by Scott Louden)

"In the last few matches, I have made five changes for each match and that just shows how good our squad is. I feel like anyone who comes into the team is just as good as the person dropping out.

“That can only be a good thing and we don’t weaken our team when we bring on substitutes.

“It was good for Ryan Robertson to get his first goal for the club on Saturday, he has only played four games but it is clear that he is a player who will score goals for us.

“As for the likes of Tiwi (Daramola), you know what you are going to get from him and he is lethal in front of goal.”

Tiwi Daramola wheels away after scoring his second goal of the game against Livingston United

Athletic now travel to Volunteer Park on Saturday to take on second-placed Armadale, who also look certainties to win promotion to the Second Divison.

Irvine said: “Armadale is always a tough game and especially at their place. However, it will be different now with their new surface. The pitch wasn’t great and it was a leveller but they now have an astroturf surface which probably is better for us.

“It is one of those games that will take care of itself. They will be right up for it and they are well in front in second place and they are a very good side for this level of football.

“All we can do is to continue to pick up wins as we have been doing all season long and ensuring that we don’t drop off. We just need to keep doing what we have been and we will be fine.

Daramola makes his way through a packed defence to slot home his first goal against Livingston United

“We are so far in front of third place that it is safe to say that we shouldn’t be in any trouble of not going up this season.”