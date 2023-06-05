News you can trust since 1845
Willie Irvine: Bo'ness Athletic's cup and league double a 'remarkable' achievement

Willie Irvine described leading Bo’ness Athletic to a league and cup double as a ‘remarkable’ achievement which ‘won’t be repeated again’ after Sunday’s 4-0 East of Scotland League Cup triumph over Dunipace.
By Ben Kearney
Published 5th Jun 2023, 02:08 BST- 1 min read

That victory, coupled with a swash-buckling title-winning Third Division campaign, ensured that the Newtown Park side ended the season having only lost on a handful of occasions, with the group breaking a host of records in process.

"This hasn’t been a fluke,” Irvine told the Falkirk Herald. “We’ve had to really work hard but over the piece we have just produced again and again, we’ve been relentless and to win the league like we did, having only lost once, is quite remarkable.

"This won’t be done again, that’s for sure. Getting to this cup final wasn’t easy either, we played some top teams along the way, but we have performed well in each match.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Winners Bo'ness Athlectic.04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Winners Bo'ness Athlectic.
"Once we settled down today I felt like there would only be one winner. The penalty miss from Dunipace changed the game for them and gave us a lift, but I wasn’t worried. If it went in I would have still had faith in the guys to deliver.

"With the firepower we have, it is always going to be difficult for the opposing team to keep us out for 90 minutes. Sometimes in a final you forgot to play and we maybe fell into that early on but we got back into doing what we do best – which is playing football.”

Irvine added: “We had Fraser Currid, Warren Paterson and Craig Sneddon all out too, and they are key players for us. The strength of the group came through. I was pleased for Liam (Campbell) saving the penalty.”

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Second goal Bo'ness Athletic Tiwi Daramola 11.04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Second goal Bo'ness Athletic Tiwi Daramola 11.
04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Willie Irvine at the end of the game.04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Willie Irvine at the end of the game.
