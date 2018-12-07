William Hill Scottish Cup dream in Camelon’s sight

Camelon Juniors are just one step away from qualifying for next season’s senior Scottish Cup as they prepare to face Kilmarnock-based Bonnyton Thistle this weekend.

The winner of the match, which takes place in a neutral location at Lockerbie, will qualify for next season’s senior Scottish Cup – with both sides having already won a trophy to get to this stage.

Camelon won the Alex Jack Cup, whilst Bonnyton Thistle were victorious in the South Counties Cup as they defeated Mid Annandale 3-1 in the final.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Mariners boss Gordon Herd did not understate the importance of this final for his side.

“It’s massive and it justifies why we have made the move [to the East of Scotland League].

“There were a lot of grumbles about us moving, we can justify that with a trophy on the table by December and being in the senior Scottish Cup.”

Having been part of the Linlithgow Rose team that reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in 2008, Herd knows what the tournament can mean for a club like Camelon, on the park and off the park.

“It can have massive implications for the club.

“We would need to see where the draw would take us but I have been involved with it myself [with Linlithgow] where we had three winnable ties and got to a fourth round tie with Queen of the South.

“If the luck of the draw takes you in with the big boys then who knows about the financial implications.”

Herd, though, is not getting caught up in that too much yet, with Bonnyton, who are second in the South of Scotland League, the opponents this weekend.

“We have done our homework and had them watched, they are a young side and it won’t be an easy game.

“I said to the boys that they are dangerous, but it’s about what we do, if we turn up and apply ourselves how we can, then we’ll hopefully come back up the road with the trophy.”