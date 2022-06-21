Will Vaulks: Former Falkirk favourite completes shock third tier move

Our sister title, The Star reported last week that the Owls were closing in on a deal for the 28-year-old Wales international, and now it’s been announced that he has agreed to join the club when his contract with Cardiff City comes to an end.

A host of second tier clubs were interested in the Welsh cap, but he opted for a move to Darren Moore’s side due to having an appreciation for the ‘size and stature’ of the club despite them missing out promotion at the tail end of last campaign.

Vaulks' move to Hillsborough ends his three-year association with the Championship outfit. He amassed over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds after swapping Rotherham United for the Welsh capital.

The all-action midfielder made a name for himself at the Bairns, also making over 100 appearances for Falkirk before then moving on to Rotherham United.

He joined in February 2013 having been released from Tranmere as a youngster but was determined to prove his worth even if he was earning just 33p a week when he started off.

Vaulks famously signed for Fthe club and played free before earning a contract from Steven Pressley.

He made his debut under Alex Smith but cemented a place in the side under Gary Holt and was a key figure in the Bairns play-off and Scottish Cup runs under Peter Houston.

Will Vaulks has made a shock move to Sheffield Wednesday, ending his time at Cardiff City in the English Championship (Photos: Michael Gillen)

In his time at the Bairns his skill and endeavour made him a true fans’ favourite.

A club spokesperson for Wednesday said of their new signing: “Will will sign for the Owls on 1 July when his contract with Cardiff City expires.

"Vaulks becomes our third signing of the summer transfer window, following Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale into Hillsborough.

"Tough in the tackle with a keen eye for goal, the Wirrall product boasts impressive overall stats of 338 career appearances to date and 37 strikes.”