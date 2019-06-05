Will Vaulks: Falkirk will always be special to me

Former Falkirk midfielder Will Vaulks revealed the club will always be special to him after the Bairns gave him the chance to build his career.

Vaulks joined Falkirk in February 2013 having been released from Tranmere as a youngster but was determined to prove his worth even if he was just earning 33p a week.

He made over 100 appearances for Falkirk and had some standout performances which earned him a move to Rotherham.

Vaulks' stock continues to rise and after capturing manager Ryan Giggs' attention, he is now in the Wales national team who face Croatia on Saturday.

But the 25-year-old revealed it wouldn't have been possible without Falkirk giving him a platform to showcase his quality.

Vaulks told reporters: "Steven Pressley at Falkirk saw something in me, gave me that chance and I had to take it.

“I got 33p a week for the first three or four months – that was because they had to put me on the payroll,”

“They put me in a flat and my mum and dad lent me some money to survive.

“I decided that was the best option for me, going back to full football rather than staying in England and playing part-time.

“My career was on the edge, but Falkirk gave me a chance and that’s why the club is special to me.

“It was a tough time. No money, four or five hours from home, but it made me work that little bit harder and I appreciate what I’ve got now.”