What should have been an Old Firm Sunday to kick off the new year will now begin with a lunchtime start in Dumbarton setting off 2022 in cinch League One.

The early shutdown of the SPFL top flight means there is more focus on the lower reaches of the league ladder, but some of the country’s top officials will be making their way to different grounds than usual over the coming weeks.

And 2022 begins with a bang in the Championship as the top two in the second tier meet at Gayfield where league leaders Arbroath are defending their lofty, unlikely and very much merited position at the top as Billy Dodds' previous leaders visit.

The Ayrshire derby has been moved from its original date but there is a traditional derby match in Fife where Dunfermline boss John Hughes returns to Starks Park for the first time since his ill-fated spell in charge of Raith Rovers.

There’s not too far for Cove Rangers to travel in League One either when they first-foot north-east neighbours Peterhead.

Scroll down and click through for a look at who is in charge of the opening round of fixtures for 2022 in the second and third tiers this weekend.

1. Dumbarton v Airdrie Sunday, January 2, 2022. Kick off 1.30pm. | cinch League One | Referee: Stevie Kirkland Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Peterhead v Cove Rangers Sunday, January 2, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch League One | Referee: Mike Roncone. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. East Fife v Montrose Sunday, January 2, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch League One | Referee: Craig Napier Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Clyde v Queen's Park Sunday, January 2, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch League One | Reeree: Gavin Duncan Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales