Where would Falkirk finish in the Championship in a 2019 table?
Here we examine how the league would look if only calendar year results were taken into consideration.
The Scottish Championship has been a hugely competitive league so where would teams finish if only 2019 results were looked at (current league positions in brackets).
1. Dundee United
Dundee United (2nd) made wholesale changes in January and it's paid off for the Tangerines. Just three defeats Ayr, Partick and QOS, in 16 are the only blots on Neilson's copybook and they have secured the play-offs (33pts).
Ross County (1st), probably the one side in the Scottish Championship who've maintained their good form all season, and no surprise they ended up champions. Ten wins in 16 since the turn of the year. (32pts)
Inverness CT (4th) the Highlanders were draw specialists in the first half of the season - 11 in 17 games - a few more wins followed by some more losses in 2019 has seen them grab a promotion play-off place. (27pts).
Partick Thistle (7th) despite an improved second half to the season, the Jags are still not arithmetically safe which gives an indication as to how this season has gone. Huge overhaul in January might have just paid off. (26pts)