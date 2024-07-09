Where do Falkirk FC rank in bookies' odds to win 2024-25 Scottish Championship crown?

Callumn Morrison's Falkirk are fourth favourites (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS)

Despite only being promoted back to the Scottish Championship this spring after a five-year absence, runaway League One winners Falkirk have been rated as high as fourth favourites to win Scotland’s second tier in 2024-25 by a leading bookmaker.

John McGlynn’s invincibles – whose remarkable league record of 27 wins and nine draws last term yielded 90 points and the League One crown by a mammoth 16 points from second-placed Hamilton Accies – are rated 6/1 by league sponsor William Hill to come top of the pile in the Championship.

McGlynn's former club Raith Rovers, now managed by Ian Murray, are the 3/1 favourites, just ahead of Kris Doolan’s Partick Thistle at 7/2.

