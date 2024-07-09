Where do Falkirk FC rank in bookies' odds to win 2024-25 Scottish Championship crown?
John McGlynn’s invincibles – whose remarkable league record of 27 wins and nine draws last term yielded 90 points and the League One crown by a mammoth 16 points from second-placed Hamilton Accies – are rated 6/1 by league sponsor William Hill to come top of the pile in the Championship.
McGlynn's former club Raith Rovers, now managed by Ian Murray, are the 3/1 favourites, just ahead of Kris Doolan’s Partick Thistle at 7/2.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the full odds to win the title were 3/1 Raith Rovers; 7/2 Partick Thistle; 4/1 Livingston; 6/1 Falkirk; 13/2 Ayr United; 9/1 Dunfermline Athletic; 12/1 Airdrieonians; 16/1 Queen’s Park; 18/1 Greenock Morton and 22/1 Hamilton Accies.
