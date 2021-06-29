Blair Alston was one of 12 players let go by Falkirk this summer

Where are they now? Falkirk's released players from the 2020/21 season

Twelve of Falkirk’s first team squad that failed to gain promotion to the Championship last season have since departed the club as the Bairns rebuild for yet another tilt at the League 1 title.

By Martyn Simpson
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:22 pm

Of those 12, nine have found new clubs and three are still free agents while six could potentially line up AGAINST Falkirk this season, having signed for Scottish League 1 sides.

Here is where the familiar names will be playing their football next season.

1. Blair Alston - Kilmarnock

Although he didn't win promotion with the Bairns Alston WILL be playing in the Championship next season. He was signed by Kilmarnock after Falkirk agreed to terminate his contract a year early.

2. Aidan Connolly - Raith Rovers

Another player who will move up a division after his release, the winger rejoined former club Raith Rovers and will hope to finally put the injury problems which dogged his time at the Falkirk Stadium behind him.

3. Conor Sammon - Alloa Athletic

The striker will line up against the Bairns next season having joined League 1 rivals Alloa Athletic after their relegation from the Championship last season. The Wasps are the 34-year old's sixth Scottish club.

4. Mark Durnan - Alloa Athletic

Joining Sammon at Alloa will be Mark Durnan who will turn out for the eighth Scottish side of his career having also played for Dunfermline, Dundee United and Queen of the South before he moved to Falkirk.

