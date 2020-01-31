Where are they now? Falkirk 4 Hearts 0 - 2003
It's one of the most famous wins Brockville witnessed and the Scottish Cup rivals have been pitted together again in next week'sfifth round.
So we looked back at the team that so memorably saw off Craig Levein and Peter Houston's Hearts, and so emphatically too, on a great day at Brockville.
1. Allan Ferguson
ad a quieter than expected day with the Bairns on red-hot form, he stayed on for the move to Westfield before heading to Stranraer. Moved into the security industry.
2. Scott MacKenzie
Most recently seen at The Falkirk Stadium last week, he went on to work as Partick Thistle u-20s coach after spells playing for Hamilton and QOS. Now a taxi driver.
3. John Hughes
Assumed managtement with Owen Coyle when Ian McCall left two months later and went on to manage across Scotland and in Hartlepool. Now a BBC pundit.
4. Steven Rennie
Played in this season's competition for Strathspey Thistle against Stirling. The defensive midfielder played more than 100 games as a Bairn before a lengthy spell at Arbroath.
