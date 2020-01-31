Owen Coyle celebrates his goal - Falkirk's second

Where are they now? Falkirk 4 Hearts 0 - 2003

It's one of the most famous wins Brockville witnessed and the Scottish Cup rivals have been pitted together again in next week'sfifth round.

So we looked back at the team that so memorably saw off Craig Levein and Peter Houston's Hearts, and so emphatically too, on a great day at Brockville.

ad a quieter than expected day with the Bairns on red-hot form, he stayed on for the move to Westfield before heading to Stranraer. Moved into the security industry.

1. Allan Ferguson

Most recently seen at The Falkirk Stadium last week, he went on to work as Partick Thistle u-20s coach after spells playing for Hamilton and QOS. Now a taxi driver.

2. Scott MacKenzie

Assumed managtement with Owen Coyle when Ian McCall left two months later and went on to manage across Scotland and in Hartlepool. Now a BBC pundit.

3. John Hughes

Played in this season's competition for Strathspey Thistle against Stirling. The defensive midfielder played more than 100 games as a Bairn before a lengthy spell at Arbroath.

4. Steven Rennie

