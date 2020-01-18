When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

Falkirk aren't through to the fifth round of this season's Scottish Cup yet but they will be in the draw.

The Bairns will play Arbroath again at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, January 28 in a fourth round replay after the sides drew 0-0 at Gayfield.

And Arbroath or Falkirk will find out who their fifth round opponents are, should the get there, immediately following Sunday's match between Dundee United and Hibs.

That game kicks off at 3:00pm live on the BBC with the fifth round draw following immediately afterwards.