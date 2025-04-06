Falkirk star Scott Arfield celebrates with his Barney Stewart, Dylan Tait and Brad Spencer (Photo: Michael Gillen) | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk can clinch Scottish Championship title as early as Saturday as Bairns prepare for Premiership return after 15-year long top-flight hiatus.

The Bairns cruised to a 5-0 home win against Greenock Morton over the weekend - and that victory sees them comfortably eight-points clear of second-placed Livingston with just four games remaining. A Scott Arfield brace and goals from Calvin Miller, Ethan Ross and Barney Stewart sealed the three points in that one while David Martindale’s side picked up three points in their fixture with Queen’s Park.

Away trip to Ayr United is next up - and Championship title can be all-but wrapped up

John McGlynn’s League One invincibles travel to Scott Brown’s Ayr United on Friday night, with the clash being shown live on BBC Scotland. And that 7.45pm kick-off allows the Bairns to open up an 11-point lead if they can beat the Honest Men at Somerset Park ahead of the Saturday fixture card. A win is needed for Falkirk to be in with a shout of sealing automatic promotion the following day.

Saturday sees Livingston travel through to Cappielow to take on Greenock Morton - and if they fail to win in Inverclyde then Falkirk will be crowned Championship victors with three matches to spare. Saturday is the earliest that the Bairns can seal the title.

If they do beat Ayr United and Livingston also win, the Bairns can seal the title themselves on home turf when they welcome play-off chasing Raith Rovers on Saturday, April 19. That game is a 3pm kick-off and is set to be a home sell-out with half of the North Stand opened up for Falkirk fans.

Finally, if Falkirk don’t win at Ayr United on Friday then we could be in for a nervy wait. There is still every chance it could go down to the penultimate matchday away to Partick Thistle or even a final showdown against Hamilton Accies at home on Friday, May 2.