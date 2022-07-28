What's on: Simon Stainrod to return to Falkirk later this year for 'an evening with' the Bairns legend

Hosted by Events 105, the night will see the hero of many Falkirk fans in the 1990s talk through his time at the club and share some of his best memories.

The former Aston Villa, QPR and Sheffield United forward made over 60 appearances for the club and despite a glittering career, he enjoyed his football the most at the Bairns.

It will take place on Saturday, 5 November, with a kick off time to be announced in due course.

Simon Stainrod was a fans' favourite back in the day (Photos: Contributed/Falkirk Herald Archive)

On the same day, the Bairns will take on rivals Dunfermline Athletic at home in League 1.

Stainrod commented ahead of the night that the relationship he had with the fans was unlike any other club he played for.

“I am very excited to be making a rare trip back to my old stamping ground to tell my side of all of the stories from that time.

“The Falkirk team was a once in a generation group with incredible characters in every position. Even the young apprentices were nuts!

The event will take a deep dive into his time at the Bairns

“My relationship with the fans was amazing, but it was also brilliant too with the management team, directors and especially those I played alongside.

“Now, as I get a little bit older I enjoy reflecting on such a special and successful time of achievement at Falkirk.”

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Saturday (30 July) with the standard entry costing £23 plus booking fee.

VIP briefs – which include a pre-show picture and prime seats are priced at £33 plus booking fee.

Simon Stainrod addresses the crowd after defeating Meadowbank