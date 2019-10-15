What happened to... the Falkirk team that beat Ajax?
Falkirk played a glamour friendly in July 2007 against the Dutch giants beating them 2-1 thanks to goals from Liam Craig and substitute Chris Mitchell’s winner.
But what happened to the team that beat the likes of Thomas Vermaelen, Wesley Sneijder and Klass Jan Huntelaar?
1. Robert Olejnik
Spent four years with the Bairns and had stints with Torquay (L2), Peterborough (CH) (2012-15). Loaned out to Scunthorpe and York City before joining Exeter. Signed for Mansfield in 2017, suffered bad knee injury last December.
Spent three years with Falkirk before joining St Mirren for two seasons. Forced to retire at Dunfermline in 2010-11. Coach at Hearts before successful managerial spells with Alloa and St Mirren but was just sacked by Sunderland.
At Falkirk for six years but signed for Hearts on pre-contract in 2010. Spent three seasons there before playing for a handful of clubs including Kilmarnock and Dumbarton. Now assistant at Annan after caretaker spell at Stirling.
Spent three seasons at Falkirk and helped them to secure back to back seventh placed fnishes in the SPL, moved to Scunthorpe United in 2008. A serious knee injury eventually ended his career, playing eight times in three years.