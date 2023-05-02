What else can you do? - Falkirk full-back Leon McCann on Scottish Cup penalty call as he turns attention to play-offs

John McGlynn’s side went down 3-0 on Saturday at Hampden Park in front of 9,000 Falkirk fans.

"It is all a learning curve for us in terms of turning that performance into a winning one,” he said. “It was never a 3-0 game in terms of our showing out there. We had enough chances to win two games, never mind one. We missed two open, you reckon you’d score at least one of them. We were on top for a while, but they were clinical and that was it.

“First-half we were excellent. In the second-half we got the crowd going again and we had plenty of the ball. It was a great experience but we would have loved to have won. The support was immense – I would have loved to see a goal go in for us, they deserved that moment.”

Leon McCann applauds the 'immense' Falkirk support after the full-time whistle at Hampden Park (Pics by Michael Gillen)

McCann gave away the early spot-kick that was duly coverted by Caley Thistle’s Billy McKay after he was penalised for a handball via VAR intervention.

On that decision, he said: “There isn’t much I could do. We are getting used to VAR. In our league, that isn’t a penalty, and you saw that no Inverness player even called for it to be given.

“It was very harsh and the ball was leathered right at me. What else can you do? I knew when Nick (Walsh) went over I knew he’d give it.”

The left-back added: “We move on quickly now. If we play like that in the play-offs and take our chances then I don’t think we have a problem to be honest. That has always been our main goal.”