'We've reached out to him personally to convey our regret' - Falkirk apologise to Brian Rice after fan's taunt

During the match, which Falkirk won 1-0 thanks to Callumn Morrison strike, the fan goaded the 59-year-old, surrounding Rice’s previous battle with a gambling addiction.

The coach referred himself to the governing body, the Scottish FA, back in 2020, admitting he felt “powerless” in his struggles after a lapse in his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were so many positives from today,” Rice told club media. “Except the guy in the stand shouting about my betting addiction. I was really disappointed by that.

Alloa Athletic boss Brian Rice, who also played and coached at Falkirk, was hurt by comments made by a home supporter on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"It was so sad to hear. Falkirk is my club. For a Falkirk supporter to shout that at me… I hope he hangs his head in shame. It spoiled the game for me. He ruined my weekend. I hope it never happens to his family.”

Rice played over 100 times for the Bairns, and was assistant coach twice in spells alongside Ian McCall and John Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An updated statement from the Bairns has asked supporters to get in touch if they witnessed the incident, and confirmed the club apologised to Rice personally.

It read: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm we are aware of alleged abuse directed towards Alloa Athletic Manager Brian Rice from a Falkirk fan during Saturday’s cinch League One fixture.

Rice on the touchline as Falkirk coach back when 'his club' faced another one his ex-clubs, Hamilton Accies, back in 2009 (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

“Falkirk Football Club would like to formally apologise to Brian and have reached out to him personally to convey our regret over this matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask any supporters who may have witnessed the alleged abuse directed towards Brian to get in contact with Supporter Liaison Officer, Kevin Beattie, via email at [email protected]. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that the football club has a zero-tolerance policy against abusive language or conduct.