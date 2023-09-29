Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns come into the League 1 outing looking to make it seven wins on the spin in all competitions, with the team yet to taste defeat on league duty this campaign. Stewart Petrie’s Gables Endies also come into the match on-form, having won their last four encounters.

"They’ve won four matches in a row and Stewart (Petrie) has added to his group well,” McGlynn said. “They’ve had a good start and they aren’t in third spot for no reason. We need to look after ourselves but we realise they are a tough opponent.

“Kane Hester is a player we need to watch. He scores goal. Of course, he has stepped up from League 2 to League 1 but he has good players around him in Blair Lyons and Graham Webster.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They are forming quite a formidable front three going by reports I have read in the local press and they are flying at the moment. Last year was a blip for them not being in the play-offs. We need to be at it and be on the front foot.”

The Bairns are yet to lose a goal at home in the league and have a 100 per cent record – which boss McGlynn reckons is crucial to their title chances.

He said: “Home games are important. When you look at last season, Dunfermline didn’t blow teams away. It was the goals against column that really mattered. So far, so good for us in terms of matching that sort of defensive record.

"Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang are doing so well and the full-backs are on it too. We have so much quality and the goals are coming from all over the pitch.

“We scored five against Kelty Hearts, and the week before that at home, we only scored one against Queens but we put 43 crosses into the box – we are certainly attacking.

“The balance we have struck at the moment is really nice.”

Meanwhile, young duo Scott Honeyman and Rhys Walker have both left the club to join East Stirlingshire and Camelon Juniors on loan respectively.

“We’ve hung onto them for as long as we could have done,” McGlynn explained. “They are young guys and they need to play football week in week out.

"By bringing in Layton Bisland and Ethan Ross, we are in a position now to let them go out, even although the injured guys are still maybe a month away.

"The guys really do need to be playing regular football. Scott (Honeyman) did well at the Shire last season and they were very keen to get him back on loan. It ticked all of the boxes.