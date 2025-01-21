We're taking one game at a time, urges Stenhousemuir ace Nat Wedderburn

Stenhousemuir midfielder Nat Wedderburn fends off the attention of Pars ace David Wotherspoon during Saturday’s cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir ace Nat Wedderburn says his team-mates are taking it one game at a time as they look to stay in the hunt for an unlikely second successive title triumph.

The Warriors, who lifted the William Hill League Two trophy last term, sit second in the third tier just two points off leaders Arbroath despite their newly-promoted status.

And midfielder Wedderburn, 33, has stressed that the Ochilview side just need to make sure they are “in and around” the top of what is a tightly-contested League One table come May.

“Even before the season started we believed that we could be up there despite coming up,” Wedderburn told the Falkirk Herald.

"And it's just about maintaining that now, showing consistency, picking up points as much as we can and making sure that we're still in and around it come the end the season.

“Because you can see in the league that there's not much between the teams, from top to bottom.

"We're trying to be as consistent as we can and make sure we're in and around it come the last couple of games of the season and see where we go from there.

“You're probably not thinking too far. From seventh to first, there's only ten points between the teams. We're just trying to take each game as it comes.”

Stenhousemuir return to league action this Saturday against fifth-placed Cove Rangers at home after exiting the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Gary Naysmith’s side went down 3-0 at East End Park in what was a one-sided fourth-round tie.

On the disappointment of going out, Wedderburn said: “The goals that we conceded weren't good enough and we didn't give a proper account of ourselves.

“The first one comes off a corner and the second is a bit of a mess too and we didn’t deal with that moment how we should have.

“You're then coming out for the second half, wanting to try and back in the game and then a minute into it you've conceded straight away.

"When you're 3-0 down at that stage, after conceding the way we did, it's game over.

"They did get a bounce from having a new manager and we struggled to deal with them. We need to be better than that.”