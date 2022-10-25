'We're still looking for consistency, and as a team it's our biggest weakness' - Coll Donaldson on Falkirk's defeat to Kelty Hearts
Coll Donaldson admits himself and his team-mates inconsistency could cost them dearly this season – if they don’t cut it out now.
The Falkirk centre-back endured a shock ten-minute spell on Saturday, which saw visitors Kelty Hearts go two goals up early on into the League One encounter.
The away side eventually prevailed 3-2 to halt the Bairns’ undefeated home record in all competitions this campaign.
“The start of the match killed us,” Donaldson said. “Going two goals down before ten minutes is on the clock is just terrible, it gave us a mountain to climb.
“You can’t give teams a head start like that at any level of football but especially in League One. Teams like holding onto what they have and they would have been so happy to go ahead early on.
“The third goal was a massive blow too because it killed our comeback and gave them a massive lift at a good time. It was just as we looked like we were going to level the match.
"On Tuesday night we were so good against Alloa and that is the annoying thing. We won’t get anywhere if we keep having an ‘off day’ every once and a while. We need to find consistency quickly.”