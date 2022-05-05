'We're playing with a lot of confidence' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie praises his injury-ravaged side after four straight league wins to finish 10th

Action from Bo'ness United's 2-1 victory at Dalbeattie Star on Saturday (Pic courtesy of Dalbeattie Star)

Saturday's 2-1 success at Dalbeattie Star - when Bo'ness hit the net thanks to Nicky Locke's brilliant 20th minute free-kick and a 61st minute Lennon Walker tap in from a Jamie McCormack cross - had the BUs 12th in the table on 42 points.

"We only had 11 players again for about the fourth game," boss Christie said. "They're playing well just now.

"They're playing with a belief and seem to be enjoying themselves and playing with a lot of confidence.

"There may be a bit of a siege mentality against the challenges we're facing but I just think a lot of players are playing well.

"They know it's down to them and they've kind of stepped up.

"Nicky's been outstanding since he's been at the club. He can play just about every position on the pitch bar the keeper.

"Sometimes we exploit that a bit, especially when we're low on numbers.

"He played centre half on Saturday and he's an outstanding defender because he's so quick and athletic.

"But he's also good in forward areas so he took the free-kick very well, it was a great goal.

"For the second goal, Jamie McCormack - who was playing wide on the right for us and is a centre half who is doing great as well - broke up the pitch, crossed it in and wee Lennon just passed it in from three yards."

After dominating for long spells of the game, Bo'ness were put on the back foot late on as keeper Andy Murphy made three great saves before Star finally netted on 88 minutes when Jack Dickinson headed in after a free-kick.

"We should have won more comfortably and scored more,” Christie added.

"We ended up having to defend a bit at the end.”

Bo’ness are playing their final league game of the season at Gala Fairydean Rovers tomorrow (Wednesday).

This Saturday, the BUs have a Lowland League Cup semi-final at East Stirlingshire with kick-off at 3pm.

"We’ll be giving it everything we’ve got to try and get to a cup final,” Christie said.

"Hopefully we’ll get a few casualties back and we have a couple of more options than we’ll have of late.

"The whole season’s been very difficult and character building but we enjoy it and you keep going.

"I’ve got to stay positive but it’s been really tiring. We had a new team at the start of the season and a few moved on so we’ve had to try and constantly recruit all year.

"The players we did recruit are all very good but they got terrible injuries.

"Kieran Mitchell a striker from Raith Rovers, Jack Smith snapped his medial ligament and hurt his cruciate. You bring in new players and two of them got serious injuries and then obviously Zander Miller snapping his leg.

"So we’ve not had our problems to seek but wee Lennon Walker’s been a big success since he’s arrived and Gregor Nicol is a young kid who’s done well for us at times.

"Kyle Johnston is another 19-year-old who has done well.

"We’ve got players to sign and a football club to build and we’re in the middle of it. The supporters need to stay with me.