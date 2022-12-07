'We're looking to get promoted again' - Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde optimistic as 6-3 win keeps his men top
Reece Glackin netted a hat-trick for Syngenta on Saturday as they recovered from a slow start to record their 13th win from 16 league games in the 2022-2023 campaign and hold their status at the top of the East of Scotland League second division.
Glackin’s glorious treble at Ochilview – allied to further strikes by Regan Thompson, Callum Sheridan and Jackson Cowan – gave the Dyes a 6-3 home victory over Lochgelly Albert.
Yet it was Lochgelly who scored first after just six minutes, Sean Johnstone shooting home impressively.
And the same player then put the underdogs 2-0 up just two minutes later.
However, a free-kick by Thompson and a rebound goal by Glackin brought Syngenta level at 2-2 at half-time.
Goals by Glackin and Sheridan on 56 and 61 minutes respectively put the Dyes 4-2 ahead and although Stephen Stark reduced the deficit with a header three minutes later, it soon became 5-3 when Glackin scored from the spot.
Syngenta rounded off the scoring with Cowan’s goal in injury time.
The Dyes, who have 40 points from 16 games, top the table from Whitburn on goal difference.
Boss Gordon Wylde said: “We’re just delighted. We have stepped up a level from last season.
"We’re looking to get promoted again. Whitburn are our biggest rivals because they have two games in hand.
"Three teams go up this year. So it gives us a wonderful opportunity to get a promotion two years in a row.”
Syngenta visit 12th-placed Newburgh Juniors in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 1.30pm.