'We're looking to get promoted again' - Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde optimistic as 6-3 win keeps his men top

Gordon Wylde is delighted with his side

Glackin’s glorious treble at Ochilview – allied to further strikes by Regan Thompson, Callum Sheridan and Jackson Cowan – gave the Dyes a 6-3 home victory over Lochgelly Albert.

Yet it was Lochgelly who scored first after just six minutes, Sean Johnstone shooting home impressively.

And the same player then put the underdogs 2-0 up just two minutes later.

However, a free-kick by Thompson and a rebound goal by Glackin brought Syngenta level at 2-2 at half-time.

Goals by Glackin and Sheridan on 56 and 61 minutes respectively put the Dyes 4-2 ahead and although Stephen Stark reduced the deficit with a header three minutes later, it soon became 5-3 when Glackin scored from the spot.

Syngenta rounded off the scoring with Cowan’s goal in injury time.

The Dyes, who have 40 points from 16 games, top the table from Whitburn on goal difference.

Boss Gordon Wylde said: “We’re just delighted. We have stepped up a level from last season.

"We’re looking to get promoted again. Whitburn are our biggest rivals because they have two games in hand.

"Three teams go up this year. So it gives us a wonderful opportunity to get a promotion two years in a row.”

