'We're just looking forward to the occasion' - Linlithgow Rose gaffer Gordon Herd on course to win club's first cup since 2014 after semi-final win

Gordon Herd is on course to lead Linlithgow Rose to their first trophy success since 2014

Goals from Alan Sneddon (2), Sean Heaver, Gary Thom and Mark Stowe gave Rose a comfortable win to book a final spot against either Kinnoull or Gala Fairydean Rovers whose semi-final has been delayed until Saturday, April 30.

Rose boss Gordon Herd said: “I’ve been involved in so many cup finals that I know there are no ‘gimmes’.

"It’s about who turns up on the day and handles it.

"We are just delighted to be in a cup final. I think it’s Linlithgow’s first cup final in eight years.

"So it’s been a long time coming and it’s a big pat on the back to the players who have got us there.

"We’re just looking forward to the occasion.”

Linlithgow’s last taste of cup glory came way back in June 2014 when two goals in the final four minutes gave them a 2-1 win over arch rivals Bo’ness United in the DFT Fife and Lothians Cup final at a packed Newtown Park.

The BUs appeared to be on their way to a league and cup double thanks to Nicky Walker’s fine first half goal, but United had Ian Nimmo sent off just after the interval and couldn’t hold on as late strikes by Roddy MacLennan and Iain Diack won it for the Prestonfield men.