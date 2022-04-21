'We're getting back to the Linlithgow of old' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd hails his troops after title challenge is reignited with 2-0 win

Alan Docherty (left) is back in action for Linlithgow Rose after 10-week lay-off (Library pic by Scott Louden)

Alan Docherty – recently returned to the fold after 10 weeks out with an ankle problem – and Sean Heaver both netted to please gaffer Gordon Herd, who earlier this season led Rose to 21 straight victories in league and cup before the recent blip.

“I think we’re getting back to the team we were when we went on that unbeaten run,” Herd said.

"We’ve certainly got our work-rate and intensity back. So we’re definitely getting back to the Linlithgow of old.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Big Alan Docherty’s back and he’s been a big miss for us. It’s great, he’s just something different.

"Defenders don’t know how to handle him. He can play on his left and his right, he likes to cut in.

"Alan is a massive part of how we play and what we do so he’s been welcomed back gladly. And the confidence levels are back.

"We’re just back to pressing teams and working really hard off the ball, not giving teams a minute.

"And that’s what the foundations of the run that we went on were built on, hard work.

"We knew confidence levels would come back after the few defeats that we’d had. So it’s great to watch to be honest.”

In what promises to be a really exciting title run-in, Rose are one of three sides in title contention.

The third placed outfit have 65 points with five games to play, putting them behind leaders Tranent Juniors (72 points with four matches to play) and second placed Penicuik Athletic (70 points with four fixtures to play).

Linlithgow still have Tranent to play twice and visit Penicuik on the final day on May 14.

"It’s back in our hands after a bit of toing and froing,” Herd said. “We know now going into the last five games that if we win them we win the league.

"We’ve got the hardest run-in of the three sides involved in the title fight.”

Linlithgow visit Jeanfield Swifts in the league this Saturday before another away league fixture at Tranent on Tuesday night.