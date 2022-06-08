'We're disappointed to lose him' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie signs Spaniard after long serving keeper's shock exit

Max Christie has signed Spanish keeper

The keeper, 22, born in Zaragoza but now living in Linlithgow, joins for a new era between the sticks at United as Murphy, 29, had served the club for over five years after joining on a free transfer from Queen’s Park in January 2017.

Christie said: “Andy’s away so Musa will come in and fight for the jersey.

"Andy leaving is a blow because he’s been a good servant to us, he’s a good keeper and we’re disappointed to lose him.

"I think the commitment side of things was a bit much for him. He just wanted to play locally.

"I think he’s away to sign for Armadale, where he lives.”

But midfield stalwart Nick Locke has signed a one-year contract extension with the BUs, with Christie this week signing utility man John Ward from Berwick Rangers and ex-Dundee United and Haddington Athletic attacking midfielder Alassan Jones for next season.

"Nick’s a big player and we’re just delighted to have him signed up again,” Christie said.

"John can play fullback or in midfield. He’s an 18-year-old boy who’s been a kid at St Johnstone.

"He was on an amateur form at Berwick and he’s coming here to see if he can secure a place and see how it goes. We have high hopes for him.

"Alassan was a full-time player at Dundee United for two or three years. And he needs to find a home because he’s a talented boy, great athlete and a good footballer so we’ve got high hopes for him.

"He’s a left footer who can play anywhere in the midfield and up front.”

Meanwhile, a crowd of around 400 attended last Thursday’s testimonial match for Stuart Hunter, a United stalwart for over 10 years who is now assistant manager.

The 39-year-old centre back’s team took on a ‘Scotland Seniors’ select side at Newtown Park.

Christie added: “It was a good turnout for Stuart. He’s been a great player and a big man about the place for a number of years.