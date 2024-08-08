'We're being ripped off' - Falkirk fans react as matchday food and drink prices increased

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just after emptying their pockets to get their hands on season tickets for their Scottish Championship return – with many opting to pay more to boost John McGlynn’s playing budget – Falkirk supporters now have to dig deep again if they want something to eat or drink at home games.

Having switched match-day supplier over the summer to Pie Sports, also used by Partick Thistle and St Mirren, the refreshments on offer and pricing structure of the refurbed kiosks have had a complete makeover.

And it is fair to say that not everyone was best pleased about the news, with a group of fans taking to social media to say that they are boycotting the kiosks going forward.

A soft drink will now set you back £3 while a macaroni pie has jumped up to £4. Rollover hot dogs are £5.50 and a simple Scotch pie costs £3.50.

Falkirk fans at the new-look Pie Sports kiosks (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The pie of the month was a hit with fans last Friday night – and that sits at £4.50.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, a spokesperson for a group of fans boycotting the kiosks said: “We understand costs rise but charging £3 for a soft drink simply won’t wash.

“It is a cost-of-living crisis and young families are being priced out of getting something at the game.

“All we ask for is fair pricing. It feels like we are being ripped off.”

On social media, supporters joined in venting their frustrations about the increased pricing structure.

One said: “It is a total rip-off. We’ll just bring in our own stuff.”

Another added: “We talk about fan ownership – why weren’t we consulted beforehand?”

A third said: “There is a cost-of-living crisis. It is a joke.”

A spokesperson for Pie Sports replied: “Previous fan surveys conducted by the club placed the kiosk quality and service as the lowest-rated part of the match-day experience.

“We are now serving our award-winning pies and branded products.

“There has been a substantial investment in the kiosks to bring them up to a high standard, and to meet current food standard requirements.

“Over 50 local staff are paid above the living wage as well as holiday pay, and the financial package to the club offers a better return based on larger attendances in the championship.

“Hopefully the fans will experience a positive change when they buy from us, and whilst we do recognise that some fans will not, that is a personal choice we respect.

“We keep our prices under review throughout the year and all price increases are made at the start of the season."

The total investment from the company, a division of Pars Foods, will exceed £120,000 over a five-year contract.

Falkirk CEO Jamie Swinney added: “We are very grateful to Pie Sports for the huge investment into the club through the kiosks.

“After conducting a survey of similar-sized clubs’ catering operations and following our most recent fans survey, it was a key priority of the club to enhance the quality of the products and to improve the customer service experience.

"Also, in line with our ambition to become a sustainable and successful football club, it was important the commercial return for the club reached a similar level to that of our competitors.

"We are confident the new partnership with Pie Sports will deliver both aspects which will in turn contribute to the long-term progression of our club.”