'We're a far better team now' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Dunfermline derby trip
The Bairns go into Saturday’s game at East End Park on the crest of wave, having surged to an invincible League One title, progressed in the Premier Sports Cup and beaten Queen’s Park in their Scottish Championship opener.
But they haven’t beaten James McPake’s side in five encounters, stretching back all the way to 2019, and McGlynn is yet to get one over the former Dundee gaffer.
“Dunfermline got the better of us in League One, there is no denying that,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “We didn’t manage to beat them but we are a much-improved team now compared to then.
“I think it is justifiable that some of the players who were part of our team then will want to right that wrong.
“You do think ‘could we have done this and should we have done that?’ but we are only focused on now.
“I certainly don’t think about records and things like that. It is another opportunity for us to get three points.
“We want to win the match just like any other.
“Dunfermline fans will get behind their team regardless of how their season has gone so far – it is very early to make any calls on what their season will look like.
“They will all see it as the perfect chance to turn their fortunes around.”
The boss also recognises the importance that Falkirk supporters place on the fixture.
“We faced the disappointment of not winning previously and we understand how much it means to the supporters,” he added.
“We are a far better team now and we are heading into the match with a really positive mindset. Everything is positive and that is key.”
Looking ahead to picking his starting 11 on Saturday, McGlynn says it is great to be faced with so many tough calls.
“I’d rather be in this position than having no choices to make,” he said. “Sean Mackie has come in and made the left-back spot his. It is unfortunate for Leon (McCann).
“Finn Yeats made the right-back position his last season but I can only put 11 players on the pitch. Keelan Adams has done so, so well.”