Wembley return for Sunderland’s Falkirk-based management duo

Jack Ross and James Fowler have sealed a second Wembley visit this season with Sunderland AFC.

The Black Cats’ management duo - who began their formative football careers in Falkirk district – masterminded play-off progression past Portsmouth.

Jack Ross led St Mirren to the Championship title last year.

Their second visit to north London’s iconic stadium came via a 1-0 aggregate win over the south coast club thanks to Chris Maguire’s goal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland were beaten at Wembley earlier this year, by Portsmouth, in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Ross, who began his football career at Camelon Juniors, also played for Falkirk and St Mirren. He went on to manage the Buddies before switching to Sunderland last summer. He took Fowler as his assistant. The former Kilmarnock player lives locally in Larbert and began his football career with local youth club Gairdoch United.

The pair are looking to return the north-east giants back to the skybet Championship after a rocky few years on Wearside which included a double relegation, dropping from the Premier League to League One inside two years.

They will meet the winners of tonight’s other League One play-off semi-final at the Valley where former Bairns striker Lyle Taylor and Charlton meet Doncaster Rovers. Charlton carry a 2-1 lead into the match.

The final is scheduled for May 26.