We’ll need to get physical against Rovers, says Stenny boss

Stenhousemuir drew 2-2 at Cliftonhill earlier in the season. Image: Ben Kearney

That match comes three days after the Warriors travel to second-placed Stirling Albion and Swift believes both fixtures are equally important, especially with the Wee Rovers sitting one point above the Warriors.

Swift said: “Brian Reid sets his team up to play a certain way and he has built a side that is really hard to beat. You know what they are going to come here and do.

“They’ll go back to front and the forwards will back in and try to feed off second balls and catch you out.

“The past year or so it has been really effective for them and Brian has shaped them into a really organised side. Physically there is another side with a bit about them so we need to match that.”

The 41-year-old says his side face a demanding schedule but believes it’s one his large squad will be able to handle.

“Hopefully, we can come out of Saturday’s game unscathed and head into the match without any more injuries,” he said.

“They have an advantage for sure with the way the matches have fallen. They will have an extra day's rest which I am sure Brian will be happy about as they play on Friday night against Edinburgh City.”