We'll have a go at Celtic to try and get to Hampden, says Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson

Falkirk captain Coll Donaldson says his team will have a go at Celtic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Coll Donaldson reckons Falkirk can make it an “awkward afternoon” for Premiership title-holders Celtic on Sunday.

The central-defender, 29, will lead the Bairns out for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie, and he says that the team will not just sit back and invite pressure against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Falkirk have already beaten two top-flight sides in this year’s competition – having surged to the top of the Championship table, having won their five outings so far to make it to 43 unbeaten on league duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That's what we spoke about,” Donaldson said of sticking to the Bairns’ style. “We've not done it yet. It's easy to sit here and say we're going there and we'll pass the ball about.

Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt and his team-mates train ahead of the Parkhead trip (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We need big characters, big personalities. You want people to be able to take the ball and look after the ball.

"So, yes, it's more exciting. I've been in teams that you go there and it's like you sit on the edge of your box and it might be nil-nil after 60 minutes, but you're absolutely knackered and it feels like it's just a matter of time.

"They bring on subs, fresh legs, and they're not bringing on Tom, Dick and Harry. It's internationalists that are coming off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're really looking forward to it. I think our league position has allowed us to enjoy it even more than what you would.

"Because if you're struggling in the league and then even though you're playing Celtic, you get beat again and it's just defeats on top of defeats.

"But I have full confidence in the boys in there, even the boys that haven't played there, I think we've shown on many occasions that we've got good, good characters in there.

"And we're not going to be defined by how a League Cup game goes at Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So as long as we can stick to our principles and stick together, I think we can try and make it an awkward afternoon."

Having filled in last season for ex-captain Stephen McGinn, Donaldson will skipper the team at a packed Parkhead tomorrow afternoon.

He added: "It's nice. I obviously had a wee taste of it last year with McGinn being out for so long.

"But like I've stated before, I feel that even when I wasn't wearing the arnband, I would try and be one of the leaders.

"And we've got a lot of people in there that are like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brad's obviously the vice captain. He leads by example, not only by the way that he gets around people and talks to people, but the way Brad plays and the way he's been playing.

"Hendo as well is an older one. But even the younger lads, even your Dylan Taits and Calvin Millers, they'll still chime in.

"It's the old cliche, but it is such a good group in there. We demand so much from each other, but we're all really good mates at the same time. It's just a good place to be working just now."

Unlike many who have made the trip to Parkhead in their careers as an opposition player, Donaldson can draw on a past victory against Celtic, having helped Ross County to a famous Parkhead win in the same competition back during the pandemic season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recalled: "When I was with Ross County we beat them 2-0 in the League Cup at Parkhead.

"That was during Covid. The games then were bizarre with no fans inside the grounds, even more so when you were in those bigger stadiums.

"It was eerie that day. That was a Celtic side that struggled quite a lot that year.

"It was just bizarre, there's no other words to describe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because obviously it's a huge point in anyone's career when you play in Scotland.

"If you don't make it to the Old Firm, winning at a ground like that is mental.

"But normally if you're winning at a ground like that there'd be 60,000 there.

"But there was no one there that you could hear.

"I can't remember the name of the guy who works for the BBC, but he was commenting on the game and you could hear the way he was closing the game!

"It was a bizarre day and then obviously there was riots after the game from the Celtic fans. So it was a very peculiar afternoon."