'We'll be missing a couple of key players' - John McGlynn reveals Falkirk are injury-hit for Alloa clash

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has revealed that he has a “threadbare” squad to choose from for this weekend’s League 1 match against Alloa Athletic, with a couple of ‘key players’ set to miss out.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns went two points clear at the top of the table last time out against Stirling Albion and will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the league campaign against Alloa Athletic at home (3pm kick-off) on Saturday.

But they will need to do that without a number of starters, as the Bairns battle with injuries continues, having only recently got back the likes of Calvin Miller and Sean Mackie who were out for significant periods of time.

"We’ve unfortunately picked up a couple of injuries again so our bench will be a little more threadbare than it was last weekend (against Stirling Albion),” McGlynn said. “We are going to be missing a couple of key players but it is an opportunity for others to come into the team and they can show what they can do.

The Bairns were 4-1 winners against Alloa Athletic last time out earlier in the campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Can they grab that jersey? Competition for places is always a good thing and we have a right good strong group this season.

“When we’ve had players go out of the team, the ones that have come have done extremely well. Look at Nicky (Hogarth) coming back in for Sam (Long). We have two really strong goalkeepers.

“Look at the Queen’s Park game. We didn’t have Callumn Morrison or Brad Spencer and we managed to win the game and play really well within that match. Hopefully we can do that again this Saturday.”

Looking ahead to the Alloa Athletic clash, the boss was quick past the Wasps current lowly position in the table, with Brian Rice’s team sitting in seventh spot, having only won three out of their opening ten outings.

McGlynn said: “We’ve some good tussles with them. The matches we have played against them haven’t had much in them. It hasn’t been plain sailing and each match just about has had a moment that could have turned the tide of how what it was going.

“They got their first win in five against Kelty Hearts and that will give them confidence. Even then, you have to really understand the results beforehand. We ourselves know how difficult Montrose are to play against and by all accounts, they were unlucky to lose.