We won't feel sorry for ourselves, says Falkirk defender Coll Donaldson

He said all focus is now on getting Falkirk back into the second tier of Scottish football: “Going up won’t make you forget about this day but it might make it easier to get over.

“This is going to be a hard one to get over but we need to. The Falkirk fans and the Falkirk board will not let us feel sorry for ourselves and we will not feel sorry for ourselves, the management team won’t let that happen.

“It is Peterhead next week and we just need to get up there and try to carry on the momentum that we maybe created last week at Alloa. I am still confident that we can get the club back to where it belongs.”

A crestfallen Coll Donaldson alongside centre-half partner Brad McKay after the third goal for ICT (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Coll added: "I haven’t had many worse feelings in football. It is so disappointing. It was a strange sort of game where we had the lion’s share of the play but Inverness were more clinical which decides games. I don’t think you can have many complaints about the scoreline even though you can argue that we had some nice moments.

“But in a semi-final, 3-0, there are no complaints, it was disappointing. These are big moments that need to go for you in semi-finals so when they don’t, you begin to wonder where the goal is going to come from.

“I have played with Billy McKay for years and you know what he is like, he can be so quiet for the majority of the game but he takes his penalty really well, he takes his goal really well so he has punished us and that’s what good strikers do.”