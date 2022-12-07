'We won't disrespect this cup' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn looks ahead to facing Dundee in SPFL Trust Trophy

John McGlynn is going for back to back SPFL Trust Trophy wins

But the Bairns gaffer, speaking ahead of Thursday night’s home fourth round tie against Dundee, insists that his fine record in the tournament now known as the SPFL Trust Trophy is not down to anything specific.

“I don’t know what the secret is because all we do is go into the next game and try and do our best,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

"We don’t do anything different. Last season at Raith we were on a bad run but went down to Kilmarnock in the semi-final and won to get to the final.

“We still managed to produce good results in the cup even though we were going through a bad spell in the league.

"I’ve got a good record. I don’t think that will mean a lot on Thursday night but we treat the game importantly.

"We have plenty time between this game and the next game so we’ll be looking to try and put a very strong team out.

"We will definitely not underestimate or disrespect the cup. And we don’t underestimate Dundee who are a very good side.

“They have now got themselves in a really good position in the Championship.

"They’ve got a good level of consistency now and are getting good results. We know we’re going to be in for a tough game.”

McGlynn retains memories of watching Falkirk beat St Mirren 3-0 to win the Challenge Cup – then known as the B & Q Cup – in front of over 13,000 spectators at Motherwell’s Fir Park on December 12, 1993.

"I can remember going to the game as a fan,” he said. “ Jim Jefferies and Billy Brown were in charge and they won it.

"There was a massive support and a great atmosphere in the game.

"It was a long time ago now but it was fantastic. It was chucking it down with rain, there was great entertainment and great celebrations.

McGlynn’s cup glory with Raith last term again illustrated how such a success can bring an air of positivity to a local community.

"Once you get to the latter stages and you get to the final, it was a great day last season on the Sunday (Raith beat Queen of the South 3-1 in the final at Airdrie on April 3).

"The fans loved it, turned out in big numbers and it’s always great when you win a trophy, everyone loves a winner.

"I know what it can mean. It can keep your league season going as well because obviously if you get through you’re saying to players they have a chance of playing in a cup final so everyone has to be on their toes and everyone has to do well to get picked in the cup final.

"And these little spin-offs can help you in the league as well.

