'We were second best all over the park' - Gordon Wylde on Camelon Juniors derby defeat

Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Mariners came into the East of Scotland first division match with a perfect record from their opening six outings, but they were second best all over the park against Danny Smith's side.”We were turned over so easily,” Wylde said. “It was the manner of the defeat that hurt – I said some things after the game and I don’t regret them now because it was the truth, we were second best.

“We just about had every single player on the pitch for Camelon go off the boil on the same day. That was coupled with a Dunipace team who were bang at it and hungry to win a local derby, it certainly didn’t feel like we were right up for it.

“Dunipace were first to the ball and they also passed the ball with real authority. They were running off us. I couldn’t put my finger on why we were so bad. I can accept getting beaten but I need a performance and effort.

“There was nothing in the opening ten minutes but after that it was all Dunipace. The crowd was fantastic and it was humbling to see so many come along to watch this team, a team they had probably heard good things about.

“But after that sort of performance, would they be coming back this weekend Probably not.”

Camelon now host Finnart this Saturday in the South Challenge Cup second round at home. New signing, former Dumbarton ace Gregg Wylde, could be invovled.