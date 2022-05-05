'We were excellent with 10 men' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd praises side for making cup progress

Sean Heaver was excellent for Rose in cup tie win (Library pic)

Sean Heaver brilliantly lobbed the ball over away keeper Ruairidh Adams to put Rose 1-0 up in the first half and the same player then scored his second when he netted a header from close range after Mark Stowe’s initial shot had been partially blocked.

After Stowe had a left foot shot blocked by the keeper’s legs, Vale won a penalty for handball by Gary Thom – who was sent off – when Taylor McKenzie’s shot was illegally blocked on the line after a flap by home keeper Dean Shaw.

But Shaw redeemed himself by saving the resultant spot kick.

However, the visitors did score when Taylor McKenzie’s cross from the right was converted by Sandy Cunningham.

But Rose went 3-1 up in great style in the second half when Alan Docherty thumped the ball home with his right foot after fine play by Heaver on the left.

Rose are still to find out their opponents in the quarter-finals.

Rose boss Gordon Herd said: “We were excellent considering we were down to 10 men for a half.

"It could easily have gone the other way but the character they showed, I thought it didn’t look as if we were down to 10.

"Heaver and Docherty were excellent.