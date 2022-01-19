'We were down to the bare bones' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie hails his battlers for getting away draw

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie praised his depleted side

The BUs went 1-0 down to a Jason Jarvis goal after just 11 minutes but levelled on 35 minutes thanks to Ryan Stevenson's fine finish.

“Saturday was encouraging because we didn’t have Andy Murphy in goal,” BU manager Max Christie told the Falkirk Herald. “We were down to the bare bones with one stripped substitute due to Covid and injuries.

"We showed real spirit and it was a great performance. We had a fantastic travelling support with us who were great.

“We’d started well but we got cut open fairly easily. “They got what I thought was a cheap goal and I thought we could have defended it better.

"Then we scored a good goal, got back in the game and we might have won the game.

"We definitely had the far better chances. They had more possession but we had four or more chances to go and win the game.

"The game was a good advert for the Lowland League.

"It was a good day and one I enjoyed. It was the type of performance you would associate with Bo’ness, rolling up the sleeves and really battling.”

Murphy’s replacement between the sticks at Stirling Uni was Spartans under-18 keeper Adam Meeks, who was playing as a triallist.

"I’d been to watch Adam train and Spartans helped us out by giving us him,” Christie said. “He stepped in for us and acquitted himself very well. He was quite assured."

Bo’ness, who have 30 points from 22 games, are 12th in the table.

This Saturday the BUs get a break from league duties as they visit Sauchie in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round with kick-off at 1.30pm.

Regular number one Murphy has recovered from Covid and is expected to take his place in goal again.

"We are looking forward to the game,” Christie said. “Sauchie have a big pitch and I think they’re going well.

"Fraser Duncan’s in charge and Brian Morgan is a player with them and he was a really good player with Bo’ness, a big part of us getting promoted from the East of Scotland League a couple of seasons ago.

"So it will be a tough game.

"We’ve got guys back. Mikey Gemmell will be back, Andy Murphy, Matty Flynn available after Covid and Gregor Nicol who had a wee knock.

"So I think we have four of them available again so that’s a bonus.”

Meanwhile, Kieran Anderson has left United to join Camelon Juniors.

"Kieran’s done well for us and scored some great goals,” Christie said.

"But he just felt he wanted more game time. He’s a popular boy, an absolute dream to work with over the last couple of years.