'We want to get fans on the edge of their seats' - Falkirk manager John McGlynn explains Bairns' attacking football philosopy ahead of League 1 return against Clyde

John McGlynn has Falkirk playing expansive football this season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

And, looking forward to Falkirk restarting their League 1 campaign at home to Clyde tomorrow (Saturday), McGlynn has revealed that an entertaining style of play is what he wants to employ for his side going forward.

"Coming in pre-season I had plenty time to try to implement the way that we wanted to play,” former Raith Rovers boss McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

"And we’ve shown in different spells things have come together more recently and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.

"We’re trying to achieve something that you can recognise, there is a style of play there that’s our DNA, something that’s pleasing on the eye but at the same time is exciting.

"We want to try and make the fans get on the edge of their seats by creating opportunities and not giving up too many at the other end. That’s the plan.

"In football you are obviously hoping it works every week but it doesn’t work every week. Whether that’s down to the opposition doing better or you having off days.

"But if you can get it on the majority of the days then hopefully you can do it often enough to get yourself near the top of the league.

"If the fans are enjoying it then great because they’re going to come along in their numbers and we’ve had some big numbers here already.

"Hopefully we can build on that. I’m sure if we get a good winning run together then the attendances are just going to go up and up and they’re actually at a good level already.”

With Falkirk sitting sixth in the League 1 table after seven games but just four points behind leaders Dunfermline, McGlynn said that the trick of maintaining a title push this season would be consistently emulating the fine display in their last outing against Ian McCall’s Jags.

"Every game is different,” he said. “We understand and concede that Partick made a number of changes.

"And maybe they weren’t quite up for it and our attitude was spot on. We kind of blew them away.

"The only criticism would be that we didn’t actually score more goals because our play deserved to produce a higher winning margin.

"You’ve got to have belief, you’ve got to have confidence. You have to be big enough to match that and back that up.

"I don’t think that’s being arrogant. Everyone realises how big a club Falkirk are.

"Everyone will say we shouldn’t be in League 1. We have to play our way out of this league.

"If we can replicate the type of performances against Dunfermline away and Partick Thistle the other night we’ll give ourselves a right good chance but no-one is getting carried away.

"Four points off the top, a couple of points from the team in second. We can jump a few positions if we can win a couple of games back to back.

"At that point we’ll be nine games into the season. The first quarter will be over and we’ll have played everyone.

"We’ll be past September and no-one can bring in players now until January 1. Everyone’s got their squad together so we’ve now got the months of October, November and December.

"We will assess it, re-evaluate our targets and try and implement it.”