'We thought we were out the woods' - Stenhousemuir boss Stephen Swift sickened by injury time East Fife equaliser

Mikey Miller scores to put Stenhousemuir 2-1 up against East Fife (Pics by Scott Louden)

Stenny had earlier led 1-0 and 2-1 through goals in each half courtesy of Ross Philp’s 19th minute shot and Mikey Miller’s 74th minute header, with the visitors getting on the scoresheet when Alan Trouten netted a 72nd minute penalty awarded after Scott Shepherd was held back by Stenny’s Dan Higgins, who was sent off.

“That happened to us a couple of weeks ago against Annan Athletic as well when Tommy Goss scored their equaliser in the 82nd minute,” boss Swift told the Falkirk Herald. "It was a real body blow in terms of you think you’re going to see the game out.

"Although we had gone down to 10 men and they put us under pressure. But we thought we’d ridden the storm in terms of us getting in a couple of good blocks from defenders and Conor Brennan made a couple of good saves.

Miller takes the acclaim of team-mates after netting

"We thought we were out the woods but the boy Healy was someone we really highlighted in our analysis.

"I think he’s a terrific player, really somebody I think who is destined for really great things.

"But I thought we nullified him most of the game and in the final minute he just kind of stood one of the boys up, cut inside and from 25 yards put it right into the top corner.

"It was a bit of a sickener but I think we’re doing an awful lot right in terms of we have only had one defeat in 10, although there’s been a few draws in there.”

Stenhousemuir gaffer Stephen Swift is pictured after full-time

Although he didn’t dispute Higgins’ red card, Swift said there were mitigating circumstances for his player.

"He has had a tug at him which tells you he had to go,” he said. “But I thought Daniel was a bit unfortunate in terms of a header hit him right in the chest and it fell right into Shepherd's path.

"That kind of changed the game for us because I thought we were really in control at that point.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t see the game out because I thought that would have been a real morale booster with everyone digging in together.”

Swift said his players continue to show great spirit and togetherness this season.

This was illustrated by the fact that they had gone 2-1 up with 10 men and also nearly nicked a 3-2 win in the dying seconds.

The boss added: "After Healy scored, we took centre, went up the park and nearly scored again which would have been really good.

"Euan O’Reilly sent a cross to the back post, Matty Yates kept the ball in play and cut it back to Michael Anderson about 10 yards out.

"He hit a shot, the keeper saved it and the rebound has hit one of their players on the chest and nearly rolled over the line.

"So you’re just thinking that we were going to nick it again.”

Stenny, fifth with 19 points from 13 games, visit sixth-placed Stranraer in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

"Stranraer will have the incentive of trying to catch us,” Swift said. “Historically Stenhousemuir haven’t done well against them but we had a good win over them at the start of the season.