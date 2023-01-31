'We should have won it' - Max Christie rues missed chances in bore draw with CSS

Max Christie’s side hadn’t been in action for two weeks after their match the previous weekend against Open Goal Broomhill was postponed due to the recent cold snap.

The Newtown Park team still sit in tenth spot after picking up a point and manager Christie admitted it was a frustrating result.

“We should have scored in the game and we should have won it too,” he said. “Chance after chance was passed up and although they always posed a threat, we were on top. They never really cut us open and we need to take our opportunities.

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie (Photo: Scott Louden)

We hit the bar, had numerous one-on-ones with the goalkeeper, in the first two minutes we missed a big chance.

"At the moment we aren’t doing that and it is costing us. Jamie Penker has joined on loan from Spartans and I think he will help us and he is a direct replacement for Dan Watt who was joined Cowdenbeath.

"He was a big success at University of Stirling last year and he has an eye for goal, but we need everyone to chip in. He hasn’t played a lot of football recently and he managed an hour on Saturday, which was great for us.

"But other players need to start scoring regularly too. We’ve had some great results this season but consistency has cost us a shot of challenging at the top end of the table.”