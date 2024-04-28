We should have hit double figures, reckons frustrated Falkirk boss John McGlynn after Annan Athletic draw

Liam Henderson netted a double for Falkirk before going off injured (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The Bairns created a host of chances versus Peter Murphy’s side, but they were eventually forced to settle for a 3-3 draw in their penultimate League One outing of the campaign after losing a late leveller.

Liam Henderson grabbed a double for the champions while Aidan Nesbitt also got on the scoresheet, but the gaffer says they should have been out of sight before half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end, two spot-kicks from Wullie Gibson and an 88th minute Aidan Smith strike sealed a point for Annan – who put finishing outside the relegation play-off spot in their own hands heading into the final day.

Aidan Nesbitt put the Bairns into a commanding 3-1 lead - but they couldn't hold on (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"We should have been well ahead at half time. The match should have been dead and buried. We had numerous chances right from the first minute of the game,” he said.

"We created opportunities that we should have taken and we simply weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. Our composure was lacking even although we scored three goals.

“It could and should have been double figures but we walked away with a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liam Henderson manages to get himself in a lot of free space from a set piece to score the first one, well done to him for that. He managed to get another one too but then he had to go off.

“We gave them a lifeline with the penalty. I’ve not seen it back so I can’t say if it was or wasn’t one. But its a long ball into the box and we should be able to defend it properly.

“We allowed them to cause us a problem even although we were so dominant.

“When Aidan Nesbitt puts us 3-1 up we should be in a comfortable position. But again we let a set-play come into our box and the referee gives another penalty. What can you do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got a yellow card today because I wasn’t very happy with the referee’s performance but if you say too much you get a ban.

“We had to make so many changes in defence but we should still be able to clear that third goal. But we didn’t and we got punished.

“The saving grace is that our unbeaten run continues but you have to be disappointed to be 3-1 up here and not come away with the three points.”

Falkirk now round off the campaign with a home match against Alloa Athletic in front of what will be a bumper record home crowd at the Falkirk Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the trophy presentation day, which will see the Bairns also go the league season unbeaten if they avoid defeat, McGlynn confirmed that ace Henderson will miss out.

“He won’t be available for next week,” he said. “As long as he is available for June 14 when we start pre-season. We’ve got four defenders left now. That’s the size of it. We’ll get on with it.