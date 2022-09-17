'We should have been two of three ahead at the break' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn rues missed opportunities in Pars draw

Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns dominated at East End Park in the opening 45 minutes, and went a goal up through Callumn Morrison.

But the Pars pegged Falkirk back from the spot and both sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw on League One duty.

“In the first half we were excellent,” McGlynn said of the performance. “We played some great football and we got in behind them. In the end we rued the chances we didn’t take because we could have been two or three goals up at half time. If we were two or three up at half time, the game was finished.

Callumn Morrison celebrates his goal at East End Park (Photo: Dave Johnston/Alba Pics)

“That is the thing that is a little disappointing from my point of view – that we didn’t take those chances because they were very good ones.

“I expected a reaction from Dunfermline after the break and we got that. They came out the blocks and we had to weather that storm.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do that. We are on the attack at the edge of the box and the ball ends up at the other end in seconds.

“Nikolay Todorov does well but Liam Henderson doesn’t have to make the challenge.

“After they scored it was game on and it was nip-and-tuck to be honest. The game levelled off.

"If anyone was going to win it I thought it was us. Our attitude was fantastic and they gave everything.”

On Rumarn Burrell, who made his first Falkirk start, he added: "They couldn’t handle him. He got in-behind them and caused them trouble.

“We thought that would be the case and that is why he started. He gets people in trouble through his pace and has good ability too.”

The match saw a crowd of 6,670 through the gates and the boss believes it was a great spectacle for this level of football.

“It was a good example of League One football as both teams went toe to toe,” he said. “The fans got their money’s worth for sure.

“Both teams could be in the top-flight. It could have been a Premiership game with probably 10,000 people at it.

“It will take two or three years for both clubs to get back to where they want to be.”

Rangers loanee Juan Alegria missed out of the matchday squad altogether and McGlynn confirmed the forward has picked up an injury.

He said: “We missed Juan today, he has an abdominal problem but it was good to get Brad McKay back.

Sean Mackie was ill and he would have missed the Alloa match anyway. We didn’t risk him on the pitch.