We need to start scoring goals again, says Falkirk ace Liam Henderson

Liam Henderson says Falkirk need to start scoring goals again going into Saturday’s trip to second bottom Clyde on League One duty.

By Ben Kearney
Published 25th Mar 2023, 01:54 GMT- 1 min read

The Bairns drew 0-0 with Kelty Hearts last Friday night, extending their winless, goalless league run to three matches.

“We huffed and puffed,” he said of the match. “There weren’t many clear cut chances in all honesty and to be fair to them (Kelty Hearts) they defended well but is no excuse.

“We need to create better chances however, and we need to score when we are so far ahead in the game on top.

Falkirk midfielder Liam Henderson (Photo: Michael Gillen)
“I thought we did play some nice stuff but we lacked that killer bit in the final third. It was one of those games.

“I didn’t think the Callumn Morrison goal that was chopped off was actually offside, I don’t think Kai (Kennedy) interferes with play.

“The penalty decision would have changed the game too.

“We need to get back on track quickly and start scoring goals again. We need to go back to basics and make use of the good football that we play.

“It is in our hands and we are in a good position. All we can do is go back to the drawing board and work hard in training this week ahead of the game next weekend against Clyde. ”

