The Bairns drew 0-0 with Kelty Hearts last Friday night, extending their winless, goalless league run to three matches.

“We huffed and puffed,” he said of the match. “There weren’t many clear cut chances in all honesty and to be fair to them (Kelty Hearts) they defended well but is no excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to create better chances however, and we need to score when we are so far ahead in the game on top.

Falkirk midfielder Liam Henderson (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I thought we did play some nice stuff but we lacked that killer bit in the final third. It was one of those games.

“I didn’t think the Callumn Morrison goal that was chopped off was actually offside, I don’t think Kai (Kennedy) interferes with play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The penalty decision would have changed the game too.

“We need to get back on track quickly and start scoring goals again. We need to go back to basics and make use of the good football that we play.